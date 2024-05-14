20 collectives, individuals honored at Vietnam Glory Program 2024

Ten outstanding individuals and ten typical collectives will be honored at the 2024 Vietnam Glory program which is scheduled to be held at the Hanoi Opera House on May 19.

Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Ngo Duy Hieu speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The program aims to recognize and honor the collectives and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the country, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor announced at a press conference held in Hanoi on May 14.

This year’s program honors outstanding organizations nationwide, including the Mobile Police High Command under the Ministry of Public Security, Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel), the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies, the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations under the Ministry of National Defense, Department of Cultural Diplomacy and UNESCO Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hue Central Hospital, Vietnam National Drama Theater, and Cuc Phuong National Park.

Ten honorees include:

- Assoc. Prof., PhD. Nguyen Truc Le, Secretary of the Party Organization and Chairman of the University Board of the University of Economics and Business - Vietnam National University, Hanoi

- Shooter Pham Quang Huy of the National Shooting Team

- Deputy head of the Women's Association of Hamlet 4 in Hung Thanh Commune in Thap Muoi District of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap Tran Thi Kim Thia

- Engineer Tran Viet Hung of Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd. in Thai Nguyen Province

- Nguyen Quang Truong, a technical worker of LS VINA Cable & System JSC

- Assoc. Prof., PhD. Dao Viet Ha, Director of the Institute of Oceanography under Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology

- Vu Van Tung, a teacher of the Dinh Nup Primary and Secondary School in Po To Commune in Ia Pa of the central highland province of Gia Lai

- Dang Duong Minh Hoang, head of the Luong Dinh Cua national network, Director of Thien Nong Farm and Binh Phuoc Agricultural Service Cooperative in Binh Phuoc Province.

- Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Chi Thanh, deputy head of the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07) under the HCMC Public Security Department

- Assoc. Prof., PhD. Tran Minh Dien Director of the National Children's Hospital

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh