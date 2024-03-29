HCMC’s annual culinary culture festival opens

The culinary culture festival offering hundreds of Vietnamese dishes opened at Van Thanh Tourist Area in HCMC on March 28 with the participation of Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung.

Visitors enjoy fruit and vegetable carving art at the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

The annual food show offering around 400 local dishes from provinces and cities in the North, Central, and South of Vietnam is expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors.

A wide range of activities will be held during the festival, such as a lucky draw program, travel promotions, traditional music performances, and more.

General Director of Saigontourist Group Truong Duc Hung, the festival has become a unique cultural and culinary event in HCMC particularly and the country generally, contributing to building it into an international festival attracting more tourists to the city.

The food culture festival organized by Saigontourist Group was honored with the title “Asia's Best Culinary Festival 2022” at the World Culinary Awards in January 2023.

The culinary culture festival will be held from 4 pm to 10 pm and run until March 31.

At the opening ceremony of the event, the HCMC Department of Tourism announced that the HCMC Tourism Festival 2024 will take place at the September 23 Park in District 1 on April 4-7. The four-day event co-organized by the municipal Tourism Department and the HCMC Tourism Association will offer nearly 400 tourist products and services, and promotional programs to visitors.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh