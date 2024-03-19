HCMC, Aichi Prefecture continue to promote tourism cooperation

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received HCMC's tourism ambassador in Aichi Prefecture of Japan, Noriko Hirose in the city on March 19.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives HCMC's tourism ambassador in Aichi Prefecture of Japan, Noriko Hirose in the city on March 19. (Photo: SGGP)

The City’s Chairman and Ms. Noriko Hirose discussed strengthening the tourism development, contributing to enhancing cooperation between HCMC and Aichi Prefecture as well as the two countries.

At the reception, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that despite difficulties and fluctuations last year, Vietnam in general and HCMC in particular, have achieved many positive results, including the successful organization of a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations contributing to enhancing the cooperative relationship between the two nations.

At present, the two localities must immediately implement collaborative projects to mark the first year of the cooperation period in the next 50 years. Among the activities, the Vietnam Festival which is scheduled to be held in November is one of the cultural events that needs to be prioritized.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and HCMC's tourism ambassador in Aichi Prefecture of Japan, Noriko Hirose (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai affirmed that the city will participate in the upcoming Vietnam Festival with a series of cultural and arts activities, including an introduction of the cuisine of HCMC and Vietnam, and Vietnamese popular dishes such as Banh Mi, and Pho. Investment, trade and tourism promotion, and connectivity are also some of the events that will be held in the festival.

He suggested the municipal Department of External Affairs and Ms. Hirose Noriko exchange ideas and coordinate to prepare for the organization of the Vietnam Festival in Aichi Prefecture.

In the announcement of building HCMC into a regional tourism center and a "city of events" with large-scale events to be held monthly to attract domestic and foreign visitors, he hoped that Ms. Hirose Noriko would continue to serve as a bridge to promote the city's tourism to businesses and people of Aichi Prefecture, contributing promoting tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchanges and deepening of the relationship between HCMC and Aichi Prefecture, and Vietnam and Japan.

According to Ms. Hirose Noriko, as the locality with the highest concentration of Vietnamese people in Japan,

Aichi Prefecture currently has over 51,000 Vietnamese residents. Therefore, the Vietnam Festival is expected to attract a large number of tourists. The successful organization of the Vietnam Festival in Aichi Prefecture last year helped the organizers confidently host more cultural festivals in the coming time, she added.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh