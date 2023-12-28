HCMC hosts Vietnam – Korea culture exchange program

The Vietnam-Korea Friendship Association (VKFA) in Ho Chi Minh City organized a cultural exchange program to tighten the friendly relationship between the two countries.

The program took place at Saigon Opera House at the night of December 27.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam - Korea Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (the first from left) hands over the decision to establish sub-divisions to representatives of universities and colleges.

Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee and President of VKFA in Ho Chi Minh City; Lee Hye Kyung, First Vice Chairman of Peaceful Unification Advisory Committee in Ho Chi Minh City attended the event.

The program is a meaningful and practical activity to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Korea (December 22, 1992- 2023), one year of the elevation of Vietnam- Republic of Korea (RoK) relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership (December 22, 2022- 2023, the success of the third Congress of the Vietnam - Korea Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City for the term 2023-2028.

The Korean Overseas Association in Ho Chi Minh City grants VND100 million (US$4,127) to the Vietnam-Korea Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City at the event.

Deputy Chairman of the VKFA in Ho Chi Minh City Ho Xuan Lam speaks at the ceremony.

Speaking at the program, Deputy Chairman of the VKFA in Ho Chi Minh City Ho Xuan Lam said that during the process of 31 years of cooperation and development, the friendship relation between the two Governments and the people of the two countries have been strengthened, reinforced and widened in various fields.

A performance

The Korean community in HCMC has been contributing in various fields comprising economy, trade, investment to charity and social activities to the development of the relationship between Vietnam and Korea and between Ho Chi Minh City and Korean localities.

Apart from the above-mentioned fields, the cultural field has a huge cooperation potential for both sides.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong