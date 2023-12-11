Can Tho urged to mobilise all resources for master plan realization

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 10 asked the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to mobilise all possible resources to successfully implement its master plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at a master plan announcement and investment promotion conference in the city, the Government leader said Can Tho must promote innovation, science and technology, green and digital transformation, and circular and knowledge economy and consider them the main driving forces for development.

He requested the city improve construction and transport infrastructure, connecting the region and the whole country.

The infrastructure would create new development space and motivation, reduce logistics costs, and enhance competitiveness for products and goods, especially fresh agricultural products that need fast transport, he said, adding the city should call for a variety of development resources, including State capital, private capital, central, local and loan capital.

One more important work was promoting public-private cooperation, and attracting foreign direct investment through administrative procedures reform and improving the business environment.

The city must effectively deploy specific policies, research and propose appropriate plans to create development resources.

The city needed to conduct site clearance for projects, ensuring that the new places of residence were better or equal to the old ones.

"The biggest issue in implementing the scheme is resources, including internal and external resources, resources from infrastructure development, from a public-private partnership, from procedural reform and solidarity,” said PM Chinh.

For the business community and investors, he recommended having a long-term, sustainable business strategy, properly implementing investment commitments, and cooperation agreements, and complying with the law.

The cabinet leader requested concerned ministries to effectively carry out the Party's policies and guidelines, the State's laws, and the direction of the Government and the PM.

All relevant organizations must always resolve recommendations and proposals from Can Tho city, he noted.

Can Tho city’s master plan was approved by the PM in Decision 1519/QĐ-TTg on December 2 this year.

To date, the PM has approved the master plans for 32 provinces and cities. Can Tho is the 27th locality in the country and the eighth in the Mekong Delta to have its master plan approved.

According to Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Tran Viet Truong, the master plan is the basis and a solid premise for Can Tho to expand its vision, accelerate its breakthrough, and express the desire to bring the city to new heights. It also affirms the city’s role as a core urban area of the Mekong Delta, on par with its potential position.

The scheme aims to make Can Tho an ecological and modern city imbued with the identity of the Mekong Delta. It will belong to the group of well-developed cities in Asia, will become a livable smart city in Vietnam, and the center and growth pole of the Mekong Delta region.

The important task is to build Can Tho into an urban and commercial service center with high-tech agriculture, education, and training, he said, adding it must have an infrastructure system that adapts to climate change, meeting the requirements of inter-regional and international transport connectivity.

Truong said that the city leaders would make efforts to direct and always stand side by side to build a friendly, healthy, and equal investment environment for businesses and investors to contribute their ideas and implement suitable projects in the city.

On the same day, PM Chinh and the city's delegation of National Assembly deputies met with voters in Vinh Thanh district to inform them of the outcomes of the legislature's sixth plenary session, which concluded on November 29.

