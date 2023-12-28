Business

Seaport container handling fees to be adjusted from mid-February 2024

The Ministry of Transport has recently issued a circular on seaport services fees, including cargo loading and unloading fees.

Accordingly, the fees range from VND260,000 (US$10.67 ) to VND427,000 for each domestic 20-foot container, from VND439,000 to VND627,000 per 40-foot container, and from VND658,000 to VND940,000 per more than 40-foot container.

port-4600.jpg
Illustrative photo


The fees for imported, exported, temporarily imported and re-exported containers are between $23 and $81 depending on the types of container.

For oversized and overloaded cargo containers, and those with dangerous goods, or special loading, unloading, and preservation requirements that incur additional costs, the applicable fees will not exceed 150 percent of the prescribed price bracket.

Circular No. 39/2023/TT-BGTVT will take effect from February 15, 2024, applicable to Vietnamese organisations and individuals and foreign organisations and individuals related to the provision and use of services at Vietnamese seaports.

According to the Vietnam Maritime Administration (Vinamarine), Vietnam’s container loading and unloading charges remain lower than the regional average.

Vinamarine's statistics show that the loading and unloading charges at deep-water seaports in Vietnam are equivalent to just 59 percent of those in the ASEAN region and neighbouring countries, and 85 percent of Phnompenh Port, Cambodia – an inland port with a lower investment value.

Increasing container handling fees, a major part of terminal handling charges (THCs), is reasonable to help ports secure resources for reinvestment, expansion, and enhancing service quality, according to Vinamarine.

VNA

Tags

Phnompenh Port Cambodia – an inland port ports secure resources for reinvestment

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn