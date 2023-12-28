Seaport container handling fees to be adjusted from mid-February 2024

Accordingly, the fees range from VND260,000 (US$10.67 ) to VND427,000 for each domestic 20-foot container, from VND439,000 to VND627,000 per 40-foot container, and from VND658,000 to VND940,000 per more than 40-foot container.

The fees for imported, exported, temporarily imported and re-exported containers are between $23 and $81 depending on the types of container.



For oversized and overloaded cargo containers, and those with dangerous goods, or special loading, unloading, and preservation requirements that incur additional costs, the applicable fees will not exceed 150 percent of the prescribed price bracket.



Circular No. 39/2023/TT-BGTVT will take effect from February 15, 2024, applicable to Vietnamese organisations and individuals and foreign organisations and individuals related to the provision and use of services at Vietnamese seaports.



According to the Vietnam Maritime Administration (Vinamarine), Vietnam’s container loading and unloading charges remain lower than the regional average.



Vinamarine's statistics show that the loading and unloading charges at deep-water seaports in Vietnam are equivalent to just 59 percent of those in the ASEAN region and neighbouring countries, and 85 percent of Phnompenh Port, Cambodia – an inland port with a lower investment value.



Increasing container handling fees, a major part of terminal handling charges (THCs), is reasonable to help ports secure resources for reinvestment, expansion, and enhancing service quality, according to Vinamarine.

