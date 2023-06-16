President asks Ninh Thuan to make most of potential, advantages

President Vo Van Thuong advised the central province of Ninh Thuan to develop luxury tourism, digital transformation and high technology, while working with the provincial Party Committee on June 16 as part of his working visit to the locality.

Thuong requested the coastal province to seek measures to bring into full play its potential and strengths, and focus on developing industries and fields with high competitive advantages.

It is important for Ninh Thuan to maintain investment in building infrastructure, especially digital infrastructure, and infrastructure in other fields besides traffic; pay attention to environmental protection, resource management, and climate change response; well implement social policies; and promote sustainable poverty reduction, he stated.

The leader also asked the province to strengthen national defence and step up dissemination and education to raise people's awareness of safeguarding the Fatherland and national sovereignty.

Emphasising the need to intensify the building and rectification of the Party and the political system, the State leader required the province to take this as a key factor and the top task of the Party committees and organisations at all levels, and step up the fight against corruption and negative phenomena.

Higher determination and more efforts are needed to successfully implement the socio-economic development plan for the 2021-2025 period, noted the President.

In 2021 and 2022, Ninh Thuan's economy remained stable, with an average growth rate of 8.91%. The scale of the economy expanded, while per capita income last year hit VND76.8 million (US$3,260), higher than the average of the north-central and central coastal regions.



Budget revenue in 2022 reached VND3.83 trillion, 28.5% higher than the estimate assigned by the Government. The figure in the first half of this year was estimated at VND1.819 trillion.

Last year, the sea-based economy made up over 40% of the province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP). Notably, renewable energy made up 21% of the GRDP. The province is gradually becoming a renewable energy centre of the country with 57 projects whose combined capacity is over 3,400 MW.