PM urges to prevent illicit trade, transportation of pigs into Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged to prevent illegal trade and transportation of pigs across the border into Vietnam.

In his telegram, the PM stated that the illegal trade and transportation of pigs into Vietnam, especially from Cambodia, has recently become complicated, affecting domestic production and increasing the risk of infection and spread of dangerous diseases in herds of pigs locally.

Smuggled pigs of unknown origin may be fed with banned animal feeds in husbandry. Moreover, illicitly transported pigs fail to meet veterinary hygiene and food safety requirements; thus, posing a serious risk to the domestic livestock herds and consumers’ health.

The Prime Minister requested chairpersons of municipal and provincial people's committees, ministers and heads of the National Steering Committee against Smuggling, Commercial Fraud and Counterfeiting (or the National Steering Committee 389) to implement solutions to prevent, detect and strictly handle cases of illegal trade and transportation of pigs across the border into Vietnam.

Responsible ministries, branches and localities should strengthen inspection and control, especially at border gates, trails, openings of border areas, seaports, and riverways to throw the book on smugglers who illegally transport pigs into Vietnam across border crossings.

Staff of responsible agencies once detecting illegally imported pigs must be re-exported or destroyed immediately as well as issued tough penalties on organizations and individuals that breach the regulations. Inspectors should pay regular visits to establishments that collect and slaughter cattle, especially those adjacent to the border as well as strengthen traceability for the transportation of pigs for consumption in the area for prompt detection of violations.

The Prime Minister also requested to establish inspection teams who will control and prevent the illegal transport and trade of pigs into Vietnam. The Ministry of Public Security should direct police stations and localities to set up special teams to fight against illegal cross-border traffickers and transports.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade should direct market surveillance forces to strengthen measures to control market circulation, promptly detect and strictly handle cases of illegal transportation, trading and transportation of pigs into Vietnam and keep a close eye on illegal trade of pigs without clear origin on the market.

The National Steering Committee 389 should direct preventative measures against smuggling, transporting and illegally trading in animals and animal products, especially pigs. Furthermore, it should share information and data with veterinary authorities at all levels to do well its task.