People's Court called on 5 former SCB leaders to give themselves up

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Court today issued a written notice calling on five defendants wanted in the Truong My Lan case and accomplices to give themselves up to enjoy leniency and ensure the right to defense and the right to self-defense.

The five wanted defendants include former Deputy Director of SCB Ben Thanh Branch Nguyen Lam Anh Vu, former member of SCB Board of Directors Tram Thich Ton, former Deputy General Director of SCB Chiem Minh Dung, former Chairman of the Board of Directors of SCB Nguyen Thi Thu Suong and former Chairman of the Board of Directors of SCB Dinh Van Thanh.

According to investigators’ records, these five people left abroad before they were prosecuted and their whereabouts are currently unknown, so the Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security issued a wanted notice. Now, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Court was calling on the above 5 defendants to turn themselves in to enjoy the leniency policy and ensure the right to defend and defend themselves.

According to the notice, if the defendants do not appear or give themselves up to the police, they will be considered to have waived their right to self-defense and there will be a trial in absentia.

The case is scheduled to be heard from March 5 to April 29. Defendant Truong My Lan was prosecuted for the crime including embezzlement of assets, bribery, and violation of lending regulations in the operations of credit institutions.

The remaining 85 defendants were prosecuted for the following crimes such as embezzlement of assets, Violation of regulations on banking activities and other activities related to banking activities, giving bribes, receiving bribes, abusing positions and powers while performing official duties, and lack of responsibility. Their acts caused serious consequences, abuse of trust and appropriation of property. Among these, former chief of the Inspectorate and Supervision Department II under the State Bank of Vietnam Do Thi Nhan was prosecuted for accepting bribes of a particularly large amount of up to US$5.2 million.

According to the records of the case, Truong My Lan and her accomplices carried out a series of actions including selecting and placing trusted personnel in key positions at SCB while establishing a number of units under SCB specialized in lending and disbursement at the request of Truong My Lan and using thousands of 'ghost companies', hiring many individuals.

Along with that, Truong My Lan and her accomplices were colluding with heads of related businesses to commit crimes and many appraisal companies to falsely increase the value of secured assets.

Their illegal acts are the cause of SCB's complete loss of liquidity, huge credit balance that cannot be recovered, and negative equity of VND443,769 billion. During the period from February 2018 to October 2022, Truong My Lan directed the preparation of 916 SCB loan applications worth VND545,000 billion and appropriated VND304,000 billion (US$12,435,796,279).

By Trung Dung – Translated By Anh Quan