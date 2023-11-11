People's Council’s twelve session opened to decide several important contents

|
City leaders at the session this morning (Photo: SGGP)
Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le believes that delegates will promote their collective intelligence, focusing on analyzing and clarifying each issue to come to making decisions that will satisfy city dwellers' needs so that important policies will be promptly approved at the meeting.
Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le said that in this meeting, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council planned to consider and decide on scores of important contents to facilitate the government’s directing tasks for the city's socio-economic development requirements while the city is implementing the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting several specific development mechanisms and policies. Ho Chi Minh City development.
Specifically, the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City will approve proposals on criteria and conditions for enjoying preferential wages, salaries, welfare regimes, and preferential policies for businesses. leadership positions in public science and technology organizations and remuneration for performing science and technology tasks; plus, regulations on supporting innovation and startup activities in Ho Chi Minh City.
|
Mr. Nguyen Van Nen talks to Ms. Nguyen Thi Le and Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (Photo: SGGP)
Attending the meeting co-chaired by Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council; Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council were Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation; Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Head of Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation.
|
Ms. Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the session this morning (Photo: SGGP)
Ho Chi Minh City proposed to support VND400 million (US$ 16,448) for creative startup projects.
The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council also submitted a draft resolution about fields to which priorities will be given, criteria, conditions, content and level of support for innovation projects and creative startups in Ho Chi Minh City.
Innovative startup projects are selected based on the criteria of creativity, implementation capacity, economic efficiency or social impact, potential market, technology application, and business model.
According to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, out of 538,000 businesses operating in the city, 1,986 are creative startups.
The city's innovative startup ecosystem is considered the most dynamic in the country with nearly 2,000 startups with 65 percent in the field of information technology. There are more than 43 incubators and accelerators, nearly 200 venture capital funds, 500 innovation events each year and nearly 100 universities and colleges have innovation activities.
Each year, Ho Chi Minh City has more than 50 competitions on startups and innovation with more than 2,000 entries. More than 300 projects have been selected for incubation.
The promulgation of this policy aims to promote the formation and development of more and more creative start-up businesses in Ho Chi Minh City through the application of science and technology, innovation and commercialization of research results.
At the same time, the policy is expected to build a solid and long-term foundation for the innovative startup ecosystem in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general to contribute to the country's socio-economic development as well as raise the innovative startup ecosystem of the city and the country so that Vietnamese startups can compete with the ecosystems of other countries in the region and in the globe.
The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee identified priority areas including the e-commerce field, financial technology, logistics, educational technology, healthcare and medicine, high-tech agriculture, digital transformation and network security.
The city authority proposed to support VND 40 million for each innovative start-up project in the pre-incubation stage and the support has a duration of no more than 6 months. At the incubation stage, each project will receive VND80 million for 12 months. In the acceleration phase, the support level is VND 400 million per project in no more than 12 months.
The total budget allocated to support innovative start-up activities in 2023 is VND 17 billion and it is about VND210 billion in the next 5 years.