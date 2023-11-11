People's Council’s twelve session opened to decide several important contents

This morning, the twelve session of the tenth municipal People's Council in the term 2021-2026 opened to decide on a number of important contents for the city's socio-economic development.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le believes that delegates will promote their collective intelligence, focusing on analyzing and clarifying each issue to come to making decisions that will satisfy city dwellers' needs so that important policies will be promptly approved at the meeting.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le said that in this meeting, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council planned to consider and decide on scores of important contents to facilitate the government’s directing tasks for the city's socio-economic development requirements while the city is implementing the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting several specific development mechanisms and policies. Ho Chi Minh City development.

Specifically, the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City will approve proposals on criteria and conditions for enjoying preferential wages, salaries, welfare regimes, and preferential policies for businesses. leadership positions in public science and technology organizations and remuneration for performing science and technology tasks; plus, regulations on supporting innovation and startup activities in Ho Chi Minh City.

Attending the meeting co-chaired by Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council; Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council were Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation; Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Head of Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly Delegation.