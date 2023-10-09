Old infertile couple has babies after 3-year implementation of IVF techniques

An infertile couple’s dream becomes true after the three-year implementation of IVF techniques.

After more than 3 years of trying to find their child and implementing IVF techniques without success, Mr. H. and Ms. T. still have a deep belief that they can be parents like everyone else, so they do not give up.

Ho Chi Minh City-based Tu Du Hospital yesterday announced that it had just successfully performed a cesarean section for a 48-year-old woman who has undergone fertility treatment after many years.

The pregnant woman got married to her husband quite late.

After getting married, the couple knew that their opportunity to have a child naturally was very rare, but they were thirsty for a child so they went to fertility centers for examination and advice on assisted reproductive technology techniques.

Despite failure after more than 3-year implementation of IVF techniques, the couple still believed that they could have babies so they did not give up. In early 2023, they performed the IVF technique again and this time the results smiled on them. The couple was delighted to know they would have twins.

Director of Tu Du Hospital Tran Ngoc Hai directly performed surgery on the mother.