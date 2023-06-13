National futsal team offers flowers at President Ho Chi Minh statue in Argentina

After the 4-1 defeat in a friendly match against the Argentina futsal team on June 11, Vietnam national futsal team spent the day off visiting the capital of Argentina, Buenos Aires.

They offered flower at President Ho Chi Minh statue and paid a visit to the Vietnam Embassy in Argentina.

Members of the embassy previously came to the match to cheer for Coach Giustozzi Diego Raul and the team. They provided assistance to the team during the time they spent training in Buenos Aires.

Ambassador Duong Quoc Thanh also disclosed information regarding the recent collaboration between Vietnam and Argentina futsal community. The opportunity to practice in Argentina is very beneficial to the futsal team thanks to the strong sport background there.

Vietnam futsal team will play one more friendly match against the Argentina team on June 14. The match will take place in Rosario, the hometown of Lionel Messi, 400km away from Buenos Aires.