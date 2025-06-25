Ho Chi Minh City

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc appointed as Chairman of new HCMC People's Committee

SGGPO

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc has been appointed as Chairman of the newly merged Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for the term 2021-2026.

On June 24, the Prime Minister signed several decisions appointing chairpersons of newly merged provincial and city-level People’s Committees such as Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, Can Tho, Ninh Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Ngai, Khanh Hoa, Hai Phong, Tuyen Quang, Bac Ninh, Gia Lai, Lam Dong, Hung Yen, Da Nang, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, Lao Cai, Kien Giang, Vinh Long, An Giang, Ca Mau and others.

Among them was the Chairman of the newly merged Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

longan-1602726655840-2935-562.jpg
Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc has been appointed as the Chairman of the newly merged Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for the term 2021-2026.

Under Decision No. 1265/QĐ-TTg, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh appointed Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, as the Deputy Secretary of the newly merged Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term cum the Chairman of the new Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term.

The above decisions will take effect from July 1, 2025.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Chairman of the newly merged Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc Decision No. 1265/QĐ-TTg Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn