Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc appointed as Chairman of new HCMC People's Committee

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc has been appointed as Chairman of the newly merged Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for the term 2021-2026.

On June 24, the Prime Minister signed several decisions appointing chairpersons of newly merged provincial and city-level People’s Committees such as Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, Can Tho, Ninh Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Ngai, Khanh Hoa, Hai Phong, Tuyen Quang, Bac Ninh, Gia Lai, Lam Dong, Hung Yen, Da Nang, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, Lao Cai, Kien Giang, Vinh Long, An Giang, Ca Mau and others.

Among them was the Chairman of the newly merged Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Under Decision No. 1265/QĐ-TTg, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh appointed Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, as the Deputy Secretary of the newly merged Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term cum the Chairman of the new Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term.

The above decisions will take effect from July 1, 2025.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong