Mong Cai Int'l Border Gate welcomes 38 Chinese tourists on 1st day of reopening

Mong Cai International Border Gate Vietnam and Dongxing International Border Gate in China officially resumed entry-exit activities on March 15 to welcome first foreign tourists after three years of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the first day of the re-opening, a travel agency in Guangxi Province of China performed the entry procedure for a tourist group of 38 people from different localities of China via Mong Cai International Border Gate to start their four- day journey in Mong Cai City, Ha Long City and the capital city of Hanoi.

In order to ensure the activities of tourism, entry and exit, the functional forces have strengthened forces to regulate entry-exit activities.

Lieutenant Nguyen Van Thanh, Head of Bac Luan International Border Gate Station under Mong Cai International Border Guard Station said that the unit had strengthened its forces to regulate and maintain entry-exit activities in accordance with regulations when the immigration and customs clearance re-operate ordinarily.

Particularly, in order to welcome groups of Chinese tourists via Mong Cai International Border Gate after nearly three years of cessation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mong Cai International Border Guard Station has arranged and strengthened its forces to facilitate the entry procedure in accordance with the regulations and create favorable conditions for travel agencies.

Deputy Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Mong Cai City Nguyen Thu Huong and representatives of the border gate were at the site to offer flowers to the first Chinese tourist delegation entering Vietnam via Mong Cai International Border Gate.

According to the leader, Mong Cai City directed relevant units to review the conditions of facilities, equipment and process to implement and collaborate with Chinese side to well prepare for welcoming tourists.

Besides, the city also directed travel agencies in the locality and other ones to link and collaborate together to well prepare for welcoming Chinese tourists via Mong Cai International Border Gate in the upcoming time