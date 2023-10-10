Ministry proposes to supplement priority policies for elderly citizens

Statistically, Vietnam will have more than 16 million elderly people in 2023. According to forecasts of the General Statistics Office, by the year 2036, Vietnam will go into the aged population, transitioning from an aging to an aged society with more than 21 million elderly, accounting for 19.48 percent of the total population. Many experts predict that within the next 10 years, tens of millions of elderly citizens will start a business, and many of them need career advice, vocational training and even seek jobs.

According to the National Action Program on the Elderly, at least 50 percent of the elderly who are still able to work will have jobs from 2022 to 2025 while at least 20,000 elderly will receive support for starting a business and career change training while at least 70 percent of the elderly will have jobs between 2026 and 2030. At least 30,000 elderly people will receive support for starting a business and training for job transitions.

Currently, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs is developing a draft Law on Employment to submit to the Government for consideration at the 15th National Assembly.

In particular, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs proposed to supplement policy regulations to help special citizens transfer to another job and support their employment including vocational training support, employment advice, and job introduction for older workers as well as give job consultations and introduce suitable for elderly workers. Moreover, the government should have priority policies such as loans, and employment policies when hiring elderly workers.