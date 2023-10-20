Ministry focuses on training workforce for semiconductor chip industry

The Ministry of Education and Training organized a workshop on developing a high-quality workforce in Vietnamese higher education institutions for the semiconductor chip industry.

According to Deputy Director of the Ministry of Education and Training’s Department of Higher Education Nguyen Anh Dung, Vietnam's leading technical and technological universities are well prepared to train students by opening integrated circuit design and IC Technology majors and enrolling students in research, and development and production of semiconductor materials, IC design.

Schools begin enrolling freshmen or students studying nearby majors can switch to specialized study in the last 1-2 years or engineers who have graduated from nearby fields can take additional training courses from a few months to 2 years to meet the requirements of the semiconductor - IC field.

Over 50 large FDI enterprises are currently investing in Vietnam in the microelectronics and semiconductor industry; therefore, they are seeking more high-quality employees.

It is expected that after the US President's visit, more large corporations will invest in Vietnam, mainly requiring human resources in the IC design and manufacturing industry.

According to forecasts of some economic experts, it needs about 20,000 employees and about 50,000 employees with university degrees or higher in the next 5 years and 10 years respectively.

Currently, the number of IC design workforce is about 5,000 people. According to experts, schools must supply about 3,000 employees a year within a few years and the number of postgraduate and graduates accounts for at least 30 percent, including level 7 engineers, masters, and doctors.

However, because the labor market in the field of semiconductors and microchips is just beginning to form, so, schools are facing difficulties in attracting students to the semiconductor - IC faculty and improving the quality of training to meet the strict requirements of businesses.

Vice Principal of Da Nang University of Science and Technology Associate Professor Nguyen Hong Hai said any school that has a lot of cooperation with businesses has an advantage as some major technology companies have policies to support students' access to software in teaching and learning.

Technical Director of Synopsys Vietnam Nguyen Phuc Vinh said that companies in the semiconductor chip industry are in high need of high-quality human resources. Third-year students of Ho Chi Minh City-located schools can work in physical design, design testing and some other fields.

Mr. Vinh revealed that the semiconductor chip industry has a very attractive income with a steady increase every year. In particular, newly graduated IC design engineers earn an after-tax income of nearly VND220 million (US$ 8,937) a year while experienced engineers can receive income from VND1.3 billion to VND1.5 billion a year.

Therefore, Associate Professor Nguyen Hong Hai, the government needs to formulate policies to support and promote research and development for key universities and research institutes.

Lecture Nguyen Trung Hieu from Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology, said that the government and localities need to establish at least 3 high-tech centers in the Northern region, the Central region and the Southern region with priority to investment in microchips design and semiconductor technology.

Furthermore, he said that it is necessary to set up at least 1 center to invest in servers, the purchase of circuit design software licenses from some units such as Synopsis, Cadence, and Mentor Graphic and mini-labs that universities can use.

In addition, there needs to be specific policies and regulations to encourage businesses to invest in research, establish and develop semiconductor chip production and business facilities in Vietnam, especially Vietnamese businesses in addition to policies on scholarships, tuition, credit incentives and other policies to motivate learners in the pursuit of learning semiconductor chip design.

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son said that this is a high-tech field that needs high investment, high requirements, and high expectations, learners can have high salaries so schools must well prepare for high-quality training.