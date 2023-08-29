Khmer-Vietnamese Association in Cambodia’s 20th anniversary celebrated

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang applauded the association for its achievements in the past two decades.

Tang said he hopes that in the coming time, the association will continue to improve the efficiency and quality of its activities, becoming a reliable fulcrum for the Vietnamese community in Cambodia, as well as a bridge to strengthen relations between the two countries.

On this occasion, Ambassador Tang expressed his wish that leaders of the Cambodian Government, competent forces and authorities at all levels, and the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Association to continue to support and create favorable conditions for people of Vietnamese origin to stabilize their lives and foster the bilateral relations.

Vice President of Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Samdech Men Sam An hailed KVA for its efforts to serve the interests of community members and adhere to the relevant principles and regulations in Cambodia.

She suggested that KVA continue to coordinate with the two governments to preserve and cultivate the friendship between the people of the two nations.

KVA was officially established on February 14, 2003, with the name “Vietnamese Association in Cambodia”. On March 7, 2011, the Cambodian Ministry of Interior signed a decision allowing the association to change its name to the Khmer-Vietnamese Union in Cambodia. On May 9, 2018, the association once again changed its name to the Khmer-Vietnamese Association in Cambodia.