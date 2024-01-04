Joseph Uddo elected chairman of Amcham Vietnam

Joseph Uddo has been elected as the new Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham Vietnam) in 2024.

He was elected to succeed John Rockhold who was Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham Vietnam) in 2022-2023.

Joseph Uddo is also the Chairman of AmCham Vietnam in HCMC. He expressed his desire to cooperate with AmCham members to further promote economic, social, and business relationships between Vietnam and the US.

Founded in 1994, AmCham Hanoi is a non-profit organization whose primary mission is to promote trade and investment ties between the US and Vietnam.

Moving to Vietnam in 2022, Joseph Uddo serves as General Director of the US-based AES Vietnam Corporation operating renewable and green energy projects

Before moving to Vietnam in 2022, he served the AES Corporation as Vice President of Market Development based in AES global headquarters in Arlington Virginia. There Joseph managed a commercial portfolio which included developing energy resilience solutions for the United States Government as well as various business development objectives across AES’ international businesses.

He came to AES from a career serving in various energy policy and diplomatic roles in the United States Government.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh