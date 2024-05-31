Investing in children means investing in nation’s future: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented gifts to children at the Hanoi nursing center for children with disabilities on May 31, on the occasion of the International Children’s Day (June 1) and the Action Month for Children 2024.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and children at the Hanoi nursing center for children with disabilities on May 31. (Photo: Viet Chung)

The center, established in 1978 and put under the management of the Hanoi Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, is in charge of caring for, conducting functional rehabilitation, providing general education and vocational training, and giving career guidance to disabled children.

As many as 130 children with special disabilities are receiving care and education at the center. They are also taught life skills to re-integrate into the community.

Talking to children, staff members, and teachers of the center, PM Chinh emphasised that children are a source of happiness for each family and the future of the nation.

He went on to say that caring for, educating, and protecting children are a strategic and long-term issue important to the preparation and improvement of human resources for the country’s industrialisation, modernisation, and integration into the world. Investing in children means investing in the nation’s future, the PM said.

All-level Party committees, administrations, organisations, families, schools, and the entire society are responsible for properly implementing this work, he stated.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and officials present gifts to children at the Hanoi nursing center for children with disabilities on May 31. (Photo: Viet Chung)

The Government leader said that the Party and State have always paid special attention to child care and protection while creating the best possible conditions for children to develop comprehensively and live in a safe and healthy environment. They have also respected, listened to, and responded to children’s wishes and opinions, striving to guarantee children's interests at the maximum level in relevant decisions.

PM Chinh asked for stronger determination, greater efforts, practical actions, and more resources for child care, education, and protection in the time to come. He also demanded the mechanisms and policies on child care, protection, and education continue to be carried out effectively.

Besides, it is necessary to step up implementing the policies on the disabled, including children with disabilities, boost public - private partnerships to attract more social resources for upgrading education infrastructure for disabled students, and fully carry out the policies of students, he added.

The PM expressed his hope that teachers at schools for disadvantaged children, including the Hanoi centre, to unceasingly strive to surmount difficulties, sympathise with, and teach their students so that the children become good and useful citizens.

Meanwhile, he called on children to make relentless efforts, stay persistent and determined, and nurture their dreams and aspirations to overcome adverse circumstances and acquire knowledge and skills to become good and useful citizens while also inspiring their peers.

On this occasion, the leader also appreciated and voiced his hope for continued assistance from domestic and foreign organisations, individuals, and philanthropists, for the care for, protection, and education of the disabled.

Vietnamplus