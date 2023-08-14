Indian veteran actor Anupam Kher attends Indian Film Festival in HCMC

Audiences were excited about the appearance of Anupam Kher, one of India's most renowned actors, at Indian Film Festival taking place in HCMC on August 13-15.

The film fest, which is part of India’s Namaste Vietnam Festival, is co-organized by the Vietnam Cinema Association and the Consulate General of India in HCMC.

The event introduces to movie lovers Indian movies, including “The Signature”, “Roam Rome Men”, “Tuition”, “Hum do hamre do”, “Chhallang”, “Popcorn”, and “Kaya Palat”.

The screenings take place at Galaxy Nguyen Du Cinema in District 1.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was very excited about the screening of his film 'The Signature' at Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023. The Signature is a 2022 Bollywood drama movie, directed by Gajendra Ahire. The movie stars Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry in the lead roles.

Anupam Kher was born in 1955. He is an Indian actor, director, and producer. Considered one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, he has played a variety of characters including numerous critically acclaimed leading or parallel roles. His accolades include two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards. The Government of India honored him with the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016 for his contribution to the field of Indian cinema and arts.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in HCMC hoped that there would be more similar activities to create connectivity between the two countries in the film industry, and commercial and cultural values.

Chairman of the Vietnam Cinematography Association, Do Lenh Hung Tu highly appreciated the uniqueness of Indian cinema that combines music, singing, and dancing featuring a message of love for humanity.