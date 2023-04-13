Inclement weather makes adults, children sick

More people are getting sick due to seasonable changes in the country, facilitating harmful viral, bacterial infections and diseases.

Chaos for ongoing high humidity in the Northern region

Every day, the Department of Examination under the National Hospital of Pediatrics receives from 3,500-4,500 patients related to common viral respiratory, digestive and skin diseases, and fevers, an increase of around 30 percent over the same period of the previous year.

The Central Hospital of Dermatology and Venereology is also receiving numerous patients with symptoms of skin fungus and contact dermatitis related to ongoing weather conditions of drizzle and high humidity levels.

Many patients are hospitalized due to scorching temperatures

According to the statistics of Thong Nhat Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, the hospital has received more than 3,000 patients every day. Of these, the number of patients related to common respiratory, ear, nose and throat problems accounts for a high proportion.

Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases reported that the hospital has received and treated more than 330 cases of chickenpox since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, many children are hospitalized at Children Hospital No.1 in Ho Chi Minh City related to common digestive and respiratory diseases.