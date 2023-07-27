HCMS's candle lighting ceremony held in tribute to heroic martyrs

Thousands of candles were lit at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery and seven others in the city to pay tribute to all war invalids and martyrs for their great contributions to the nation’s revolutionary cause in the evening on July 26.

The incense offering and candle lighting ceremony to pay tribute to heroic martyrs was held at Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs' Cemetery in Thu Duc City on the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – 2023) with the participation of leaders and former leaders of the city.

Attending the event was former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Le Thanh Hai, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, former Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Dua, Vice Chairman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Van Dung, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Nguyen Thanh Trung, former Acting Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of the city Truong My Le, Deputy head of the Committee of Liaison of former political prisoners and prisoners of HCMC Doan Le Phong, Secretary of HCMC's Youth Union Phan Thi Thanh Phuong and representatives of departments, political and social organizations, and local people.

The ceremony is one of the activities on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day with the aim of paying tribute to the heroic martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation's reunification.

On the same day, the incense offering and candle lighting ceremony also took place at An Nhon Tay Martyrs’ Cemetery in Cu Chi District, Martyrs’ Cemetery of District 7 and Nha Be District, Martyrs’ Cemetery of Binh Chanh and Binh Tan District, Thu Duc City Martyrs’ Cemetery, Tan Xuan Martyrs’ Cemetery in Hoc Mon District, Rung Sac (Sac Forest) Martyrs’ Cemetery in Can Gio District in HCMC; and Nui Dinh revolutionary base in Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province.