HCMC’s “For the Poor Fund” receives over VND44.3 billion

On October 30, specialized advisory and assistance agencies to the HCMC Party Committee organized a fundraising campaign to support the "For the Poor" Fund of HCMC and delivered the support budget to the Permanent Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC.

The launch event was attended by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee cum Head of the Organizing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee; Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee cum Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC.

At the event, Mr. Truong Vinh Tung, Deputy Chief of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee, announced that the labor unions of specialized advisory and assistance agencies of the HCMC Party Committee had initiated a campaign to encourage officials, civil servants, public employees, and laborers in these agencies to donate one day's salary in support of the "For the Poor" Fund of HCMC, contributing a total of VND400 million. This gesture exemplifies the sincere generosity of each official, civil servant, public employee, and laborer within these agencies.

The objective of this initiative is to uphold the long-standing tradition of unity, compassion, and goodwill among HCMC residents via practical actions in response to the "For the Poor" peak month. These endeavors primarily aim to enhance the quality of life for underprivileged policy families, impoverished households, and those near the poverty line. They play a crucial role in effectively implementing HCMC's "Sustainable Poverty Reduction" program for the 2021-2025 period and also contribute to the successful realization of the campaign "Nationwide Unity for New-Style Rural and Civilized Urban Area Development" to create a high-quality, civilized, modern, and compassionate living environment in HCMC.

Later that evening, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee of HCMC - the Committee for Mobilization, Management, and Use of the HCMC’s "For the Poor" Fund, in partnership with HCMC Television, hosted the 22nd annual artistic exchange program "City of Compassion - Connecting Love 2023."

The event had the attendance of Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Organizing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee; Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Council; Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee; and Ms. Nguyen Thi Bach Mai, Permanent Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Committee.

The "City of Compassion - Connecting Love" artistic exchange program is organized with the goal of mobilizing resources through the "For the Poor" Fund of HCMC. This initiative is designed to support underprivileged policy families, impoverished households, near-poor households, individuals with exceptionally difficult circumstances, and those affected by diseases and natural disasters. At the program's conclusion, the organizers announced that the total contributions from businesses and philanthropists to the "For the Poor" Fund of HCMC exceeded VND44.3 billion, with more than VND7.6 billion in material donations.