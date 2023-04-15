HCMC spends US$640 mln for BOT Phu Huu toll collection

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee approved the investment project of the installation of non-stop automatic toll collection of BOT Phu Huu.

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee yesterday said that the toll collection is under the project of building connecting route from Nguyen Duy Trinh Street to Phu Huu Industrial Park in Thu Duc City.

The project has a total investment of over VND15 billion (US$640 million).

Accordingly, there will be an electronic toll collection (ETC) system for six lanes at each toll plaza, comprising three lanes in each way with one mixed toll lane.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City assigned the municipal Department of Transport to be responsible for the accuracy and legal bases of the documents for appraisal and approval. Besides, the department will also guide and check the implementation of the work in accordance with the regulations.