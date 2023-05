The HCMC Transport Department has just proposed the collection of car parking fees with an ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) card, said the department’s Deputy Director Vo Khanh Hung.

The Voluntary Youth Public Benefit Service Co. Ltd. will implement the project of the automated collection of on-street car parking fees in the city, he added.

Accordingly, the electronic toll collection (ETC) system does not require vehicle owners to pay fees in cash while money in their ETC accounts will be deducted. Accordingly, a vehicle must be affixed with an E-Tag identification card while traffic participants are required to register a VETC account to pay fees.