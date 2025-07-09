HCMC leaders work with Party Committees of localities on congress preparations

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc yesterday had a working session with the Party Committees of 17 wards and communes to review preparations for their upcoming local Party congresses.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the working session.

At the working session, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc praised the solidarity and resilience of the 17 localities, which have taken on the responsibilities of operating the new two-tier local government model.

He also reiterated nine key areas of focus previously directed and monitored, assessed initial outcomes, and discussed the preparatory work for the commune-level Party congresses with the need for thorough, on-time, and high-quality preparation.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc also stressed the importance of maintaining coordination in reorganizing administrative units; reviewing, compiling, categorizing, and handing over tasks, finances, and public assets, particularly documents and papers from the former district-level authorities.

He underscored that no task should be overlooked, no disruptions should occur, and no administrative gaps should impact citizens or businesses. Unresolved issues, especially those directly affecting residents, must be thoroughly addressed.

Finally, he highlighted that all tasks must be carried out with a focus on security, safety, and peace of mind on people which will not only serve the nation and people but they shall also protect the officials, especially leaders, as they move forward with implementing 28 decrees on decentralization, delegation of authority, division of authority.

By Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong