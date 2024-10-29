HCMC launches two specialist firefighting, rescue teams on both water, land

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security this morning launched two specialist firefighting and rescue teams to respond to emergencies on land and water.

Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Dung encourages the police forces of the two specialist firefighting and rescue teams after a rehearsal for handling complicated situations realted to fire, explosion and rescue emergencies on both land and water.

Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security attended the launching ceremony.

At the launching ceremony, a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security announced the establishment of these specialist teams, which are under the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division (PC07), the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security.

The police forces of these teams are equipped with modern, mobile and high-combat capability equipment to handle complicated incidents citywide, especially those that can occur in the Thu Thiem Tunnel, underground and elevated metro stations, and neighboring localities; and to participate in international firefighting and rescue missions as required.

Delivering his marks at the ceremony, Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam proposed that the PC07 would continue consulting methods to the Directorate of Ho Chi Minh City Police to effectively perform its functions, tasks and organizational structure to address complicated, severe incidents.

Besides, Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam stressed the importance of implementing comprehensive and effective measures to proactively stay ahead of any emergencies.

After the launching, the police forces performed a rehearsal for handling complicated firefighting and rescue scenarios on both land and water.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung presented VND119 billion (US$4.7 million) to provide firefighting and rescue equipment and devices for the police force.

Accordingly, the specialist firefighting and rescue team on land consists of 30 officers; meanwhile, the team on water includes 14 officers who are well-trained and selected from the fire prevention and rescue units in Ho Chi Minh City.

There are some photos at the rehearsal for handling complicated situations realted to fire, explosion and rescue emergencies on both land and water after the launching ceremony this morning.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Huyen Huong