HCMC Department of Health to verify ambulance service prices

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health assigned the Inspectorate of the department to verify the information and reflections related to the current disorderly-conducted ambulance prices.

The information was provided by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the HCMC Department of Health after the recent articles of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper reflecting a disorderly conduct for ambulance prices.

Accordingly, the municipal Department Inspectors will strictly handle the cases of overcharging medical services by private providers without compliance with regulations and impose appropriate measures to control the current issue.

It is expected that the department’s leaders will host a meeting to discuss about out-of-hospital emergency and transparency on price for ambulance services.

Many readers have been displeased with the neglectfulness and emotionless by ambulance owners after articles about medical service overcharging were published by SGGP Newspaper.

Many opinions shared that it is essential to issue a regulation on transport price for patients in detail to ensure both patients and providers' interests. Therefore, enterprises will have more responsibilities for communities and their services.