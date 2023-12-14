Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc highlighted breakthrough solutions to promote the quality of education and training, suitable to the location and role of the city.

HCMC carries out solutions to improve education and training reform

Speaking at the Conference summarizing 10 years of implementing the Resolution No. 29-NQ/TW on fundamental and comprehensive innovation of education and training chaired by the Ministry of Education and Training, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said that in order to continue to effectively implement the 11th Party Central Committee’s Resolution 29 on fundamental and comprehensive reform of education to meet the requirements of industrialization and modernization in the context of the socialist-oriented market economy and international integration, and at the same time achieve the goals of developing education and training by the year 2030, the city's vision to 2045, Ho Chi Minh City will deploy 4 specific groups of solutions.

The first group of solutions is that the city will continue to advise on innovating the educational management mechanism, enhancing the city's initiative and creativity while implementing the National Assembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting specific mechanisms and policies to develop Ho Chi Minh City.

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City will be proactive in developing its plan as well as in training, fostering, and remunerating teachers in accordance with the city's development needs.

Along with that, the city continues to mobilize social resources to invest in education and training, contributing to the improvement of the education and training quality to meet the city's socio-economic development needs.

In the second group of solutions, the city will focus on solutions to build the city into a center for training high-quality human resources of the country and the Asian region. Moreover, the city strives to reach the advanced level of education and training in the Asian region by 2030 and the advanced level of the world by 2045.

Currently, the project to train human resources at the international level in 8 key fields is being implemented effectively, aiming to train learners to become patriotic citizens with moral discipline, social responsibility, social practice skills, foreign language skills, information technology, creative thinking and international integration, said Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc.

Third, to effectively implement the new general education program, Ho Chi Minh City continues to arrange management staff and teachers so that these people can fulfill their tasks well.

Furthermore, the city will advise on building a mechanism to attract and recruit staff to overcome the abundance and shortage of teachers in educational establishments in localities as well as ensure the best conditions for teachers and staff to help them perform well their tasks.



At the same time, the city also focuses on improving the qualifications of university lecturers, increasing the number of lecturers with doctoral training in countries with high scientific qualifications while attracting domestic and foreign scientists to work as lecturers at higher education institutions.

As for the fourth solution group, the city continues to prioritize and promote planning of the network of educational institutions in order to achieve the target of 300 classrooms per 10,000 people of school age (from 3 to 18 years old) at each grade in addition to the upgrade of facilities, purchase of additional teaching equipment, promotion of the effectiveness of the ‘advanced and internationally integrated school ’ model and the building of smart schools.

According to a report from the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City, after 10 years of implementing education and training innovation, management staff and teachers in the sector have had good teaching approaches contributing to good changes in the education and training sector in Ho Chi Minh City.

Currently, the city has allocated a sum of about VND2 trillion (US$82,661,803) annually for building schools. Additionally, the city-state budget allocated for regular activities of education and training accounts for 28 percent of the city's regular expenditure budget and 20 percent of the city's capital construction investment budget.

By Thu Tam – Translated By Anh Quan