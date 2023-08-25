HCMC attracts visitors via cuisine promotion

Food and Beverage Networking Fair 2023 was opened this morning in District 1’s Sports Center which will last until August 27.

The fair was organized by the People’s Committee of District 1 in collaboration with District 1 Labor Union, Ho Chi Minh City Cuisine Association, Enterprises Association of District 1 and so on.

The main activities consist of display, promotion and goods trading in fields of food and beverage; seminars to develop food and foodstuff sectors and linkage of agricultural products consumption via e-commerce and so on.

Besides, the “Contest Overview” for bartenders of alcoholic drinks will take place with the participation of hundreds of candidates.

From August 25 to August 27, a vegan food festival has been also organized by the People’s Committee of District 7 in collaboration with Ho Chi Minh City Food and Beverage Association which take place at Canh Doi Park in District 7.

The event has a scale of more than 200 stalls together with various activities comprising the Green Chef 2023, special vegan dishes, a cultural show, a huge buffet for more than 10,000 people and so on.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the promotion of special cuisine in the city districts and Thu Duc City aimed at attracting visitors, especially high-spending customers segment via night tourism products, water-way tourism and so on.

From the beginning of the year, Ho Chi Minh City has welcomed more than 2.3 million turns of international arrivals with a total revenue of nearly VND94,000 billion (nearly US$4 billion).