Deputy Heads of the city's National Assembly Delegation Van Thi Bach Tuyet said that currently, the government encourages people to participate in voluntary insurance as buying extra national insurance years is the best way to boost your pension.

The Ho Chi Minh City National Assembly delegation in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Union organized a meeting with voters of workers and business owners to comment on the draft Social Insurance Law (amended).

At the meeting, Chairwoman of the Labor Union of Intel Vietnam Company in Tan Thuan EPZ Pham Thi Hong Yen said that there are two options for employees they can choose between receiving lifetime income (also called an annuity) and a lump-sum payment to pay for their day-to-day life after they stop working. Employees who need to cover their lives must choose to receive one-time social insurance. Currently, many employees are willing to take one year off to receive a lump-sum payment before the Social Insurance Law (amended) is expected to take effect in 2025. Therefore, according to her, the government should keep the regulations on one-time withdrawal of social insurance as at present to stabilize the labor force for businesses.

Many workers voiced their opinions that the Social Insurance Law should reduce the number of years of social insurance payment to 15 years to create conditions for many employees to receive pensions.

According to worker Ngo Thi My Kha from Lac Ty Company in Binh Tan District, currently, the pensions of the majority of workers are still low, not enough to live on. That's why workers are not interested in participating long term insurance. Therefore, she proposed that the draft law needs to stipulate that the lowest pension level must be equal to the regional minimum wage to motivate laborers to buy social insurance for a long time.

In addition, many workers raised their opinions about increased maternity benefits for female workers. Specifically, they proposed to increase the number of prenatal check-ups to receive social insurance benefits during pregnancy. Chairman of the Trade Union of Binh Chanh District-located Dai Dung Construction Mechanical Joint Stock Company Nguyen Van Hung revealed that currently, most female workers use their leave to take care of sick children while the government lets workers have days off to rest and relax to regenerate their labor force. Therefore, Mr. Hung proposed extending social insurance leave to care for sick children until the child turns 15 years old, instead of 7 years old as currently.

Ms. Tran Thi Dieu Thuy assessed that the comments at the meeting were very close to reality. She requested that grassroots trade unions continue to coordinate with the City Labor Confederation Legal Consulting Center to organize meetings for workers at the workplace to give opinions and comments on the draft Law on Social Insurance (amended).

The Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Confederation of Labor also proposed to have a more visibly attractive social insurance law. Only when workers can feel that their rights are guaranteed, they will not receive a lump-sum payment until they receive their pension. Specifically, she believes that the Social Insurance Law should have a bonus of 5-7 percent to create an attraction for people to buy social insurance while participating in social insurance.

Deputy Heads of the city's National Assembly Delegation Van Thi Bach Tuyet said that the number of workers in Ho Chi Minh City is very large. Some workers have labor contracts and are paid social insurance while others are not paid social insurance by employers. Currently, the State encourages people to participate in voluntary social insurance to have savings when they get old.

Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet also emphasized that social insurance contributions are important. Therefore, it is necessary to calculate how employees can pay social insurance at a high level so that their pension will ensure their lives in the future. Thus, trade unions ought to participate in developing appropriate salary tables and policies for ensuring workers’ benefits.