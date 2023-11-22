Forum on Vietnam Gas Market Development organized

The forum was attended by representatives of the National Assembly's Economic Committee, leaders of the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, the Department of Oil, Gas and Coal under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and experts from the Institute for Brand and Competitiveness Strategy, the Vietnam Petroleum Institute, the Vietnam Energy Association; Representatives of Vietnam Gas Corporation (PV Gas), Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), economists from associations, businesses, research agencies, and representatives of universities.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong emphasized that gas power development is consistent with Vietnam's policy in the Power Plan 8 to ensure power supply for the system and reduce greenhouse gas emissions into the environment.

Moreover, gas power will compensate for energy shortages in the system and ensure diverse fuel supplies and it is a backup source when the proportion of renewable energy sources increases in the source structure, ensuring stable power supply to the system.

He cited that the Politburo’s Resolution No. 55 on the strategic orientation of Vietnam's national energy development until 2030, with a vision to 2045 introduced the task of developing the gas industry. At the same time, the resolution also focuses on quickly developing gas thermal power using liquefied gas, making gas power gradually become an important source of electricity supply.

According to the Power Plan 8, by 2030, domestic gas and liquefied gas thermal power sources will reach 37,330 MW, equivalent to 24.8 percent of total power capacity, accounting for the largest proportion in the power source structure while domestic gas thermal power is 14,930 MW, accounting for 9.9 percent and liquefied gas thermal power is 22,400 MW, accounting for 14.9 percent. Meanwhile, coal thermal power, hydropower, and onshore and offshore wind power account for 20 percent, 19.5 percent and 18.5 percent respectively.

However, Vietnam cannot proactively supply liquefied gas and must completely import this fuel. In the context of many unpredictable changes in the world, liquefied gas fuel prices fluctuate erratically and often account for 70-80 percent of the cost; thus, building an appropriate price mechanism to adapt to changes in fuel prices without too much impact on retail electricity prices are a huge challenge for Vietnam.

In addition, the implementation of gas power projects is still facing many difficulties such as problems in negotiating electricity prices, no price bracketing for liquefied gas power plants and an incomplete legal framework for liquefied gas projects. Negotiations in electricity prices failed because the buyer, Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), said that the purchase price to be higher than the retail price.

According to Mr. Bui Quoc Hung, Deputy Director of the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, the principle of electricity development is to prioritize using all the amount of domestically exploited gas that can be supplied for electricity production to increase autonomy in electricity production to minimize dependence on foreign countries for primary fuel and gradually switch to burning hydrogen fuel when the technology is proven.

Last but not least, the sector must ensure the targets committed by the Prime Minister at the COP26 Conference on carbon neutrality by 2050. Therefore, no new coal-fired power plants will be built after 2030. Old coal-fired power plants will be closed down. The country will gradually switch to using biomass fuel - ammonia after 20 years of operation. By 2050, Vietnam will stop using coal for electricity generation while considering the conversion of some power projects expected to use coal fuel to use LNG.

Revealing about LNG, a representative of the Ministry of Industry and Trade assessed that in recent years, the world LNG demand has increased at an average rate of 6.3 percent a year, with world LNG capacity increasing from 340 million tons per year in 2017 to 453 million tons per year by 2022.

In Vietnam, according to calculations, Vietnam will need about 14 - 18 billion cubic meters of LNG in 2030 and about 13 - 16 billion cubic meters of LNG in 2045.

The representative of the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority said that LNG import must follow international LNG trading practices. Vietnam currently does not have a set of technical standards related to the design, construction and operation of import infrastructure. Besides, the current legal framework for LNG-for-electricity projects in Vietnam has not yet been fully developed.

Mr. Bui Quoc Hung proposed a solution that competent state agencies need to have a specific mechanism for LNG gas power development in Vietnam to meet the schedule set for LNG gas power projects. National regulations and standards also need to be issued soon which serve as a basis for application and implementation.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Kien, former Head of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Group cum former Deputy Head of the National Assembly's Economic Committee, talked about the roadmap to achieving net emissions that will be zero by 2050. Oil, natural gas and coal account for about 4/5 of the total energy supply worldwide in 2021. In the scenario, this ratio drops to about two-thirds by 2030 and less than one-fifth by 2050. From 2021 to 2050, coal demand drops by 90 percent, oil by about 80 percent, and natural gas by more than 70 percent.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Kien also said that solar and wind energy's annual additional capacity has more than doubled from 2015 to 2022, an average increase of about 11 percent per year. The rapid expansion of renewables could build on strong recent momentum.

According to Mr. Kien, Vietnam will be the leading country in Southeast Asia in converting and using renewable energy by 2022. This is a positive sign.

According to Mr. Kien, many localities such as the Mekong Delta provinces of Hau Giang and Long An are currently refusing to produce coal power, only producing gas power. But in reality, it has not been implemented yet, due to technical, economic, and geopolitical factors. Analyzing the immediate supply, he predicted that the country would lack electricity in the summer of 2024.