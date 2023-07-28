First-instance verdicts for 54 defendants in repatriation flight case

Following a week-long trial, in the afternoon of July 28, the Hanoi People's Court delivered verdicts for 54 defendants accused of various charges.

Following a week-long trial, on the afternoon of July 28, the Hanoi People's Court delivered verdicts for 54 defendants accused of various charges, including "Accepting bribes," "Bribery brokering," "Giving bribes," "Abusing positions and powers while performing official duties," and "Fraudulent appropriation of property," in connection to the pandemic “repatriation flight" case.

Accordingly, the trial panel of the Hanoi People's Court decided to sentence a group of defendants accused of "Taking bribes", as follows:

To Anh Dung (former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs) - 16 years in prison.

Nguyen Thi Huong Lan (former Director of the Consular Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs) - life imprisonment.

Do Hoang Tung (former Deputy Director of the Consular Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs) - 12 years in prison.

Nguyen Quang Linh (former Assistant to the Deputy Prime Minister) - 7 years in prison.

Chu Xuan Dung (former Vice Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee) - 3 years in prison.

Tran Van Tan (former Vice Chairman of Quang Nam People's Committee) - 6 years in prison.

Tran Van Du (former Deputy Director of the Immigration Department, Ministry of Public Security) - 7 years in prison.

Nguyen Thanh Hai (former Director of the Government Office’s International Relations Department) - 6 years in prison.

Le Tuan Anh (former Chief of the Consular Department's Office) - 42 months in prison.

Pham Trung Kien (former Secretary of the Deputy Minister of Health) - life imprisonment.

Vu Anh Tuan (former officer of the Immigration Department, Ministry of Public Security) - life imprisonment.

Vu Sy Cuong (former officer of the Immigration Department, Ministry of Public Security) - 9 years in prison.

Nguyen Tien Than (former expert of the Government Office’s International Relations Department) - 5 years in prison.

Nguyen Mai Anh (former specialist of the Government Office’s International Relations Department) - 6 years in prison.

Nguyen Hong Ha (former Consul General of Vietnam in Osaka, Japan) - 4 years in prison.

Vu Hong Quang (former Deputy Head of the Air Transport Division of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, Ministry of Transport) - 4 years in prison.

Vu Hong Nam (former Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan) - 30 months in prison.

Ngo Quang Tuan (former specialist of the International Cooperation Department, Ministry of Transport) - 4 years in prison.

The court also handed down sentences to the following defendants for the crime of "Accepting bribes”:

Vu Ngoc Minh (former Vietnamese Ambassador to Angola) - 30 months in prison.

Luu Tuan Dung (former Deputy Head of the Citizen Protection Division of the Consular Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs) - 18 months in prison.

Ly Tien Hung (former specialist of the Science, Technology, and Environment Department, Ministry of Science and Technology) - 30 months in prison.

The first-instance verdict sentenced the group of defendants charged with "Bribing," as follows:

Nguyen Thi Thanh Hang (Deputy General Director of Blue Sky Company) - 11 years in prison.

Le Hong Son (General Director of Blue Sky Company) - 10 years in prison.

Hoang Dieu Mo (General Director of An Binh Aviation Services Trading Company Limited) - 7 years in prison.

Nguyen Tien Manh (Deputy Director of Viet Travel Trade and Tourism Joint Stock Company) - 7 years in prison.

Vu Thuy Duong (Director of Viet Travel Trade and Tourism Joint Stock Company) - 3 years suspended.

Hoang Anh Kiem (residing in Ward 6, Thanh Tri District, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi) - 6 years in prison.

Nguyen Thi Tuong Vy (Director of ATA Vietnam Co., Ltd) - 4 years in prison.

Vo Thi Hong (Director of Minh Ngoc Aviation Trading and Services Limited Company) - 4 years in prison.

Le Van Nghia (Director of Japan Minh Travel and Catering Services Joint Stock Company) - 3 years in prison.

Tran Thi Mai Xa (Director of Masterlife Company) - 3 years in prison.

Le Thi Ngoc Anh (official of the Party Central Committee's External Relations Commission) - 3 years in prison.

Nguyen Thi Hien (residing in Ngoc Lam Ward, Long Bien District, Hanoi) - 30 months in prison.

Dao Minh Duong (Director of Vijasun Joint Stock Company) - 3 years suspended.

Nguyen Thi Dung Hanh (Director of G19 Vietnam Co., Ltd) - 30 months in prison.

Phan Thi Mai (Director of Sao Ha Noi International Joint Stock Company) - 30 months suspended.

Vu Minh Thang (Director of Thuan An Investment and Trading Company) - 30 months suspended.

Nguyen The Dung (Director of Luxury Travel Trading Co., Ltd) - 24 months suspended.

Tran Hong Ha (Director of Sao Viet International Human Resources Supply and Trading Company Limited) - 24 months suspended.

Pham Bich Hang (residing in Ha Dinh Ward, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi) - 20 months in prison.

The court also sentenced two defendants:

Tran Tien (Director of Phi Truong Trading and Tourism Company Limited) - 18 months suspended.

Pham Ba Son (employee of Thai Hoa Construction Joint Stock Company) - 18 months suspended.

The defendants were prosecuted for the crime of "Bribing."

The defendants in the group charged with "Abusing positions and powers while performing official duties" were as follows:

Tran Viet Thai (former Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia) - 4 years in prison.

Nguyen Le Ngoc Anh (former official of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia) - 30 months in prison.

Nguyen Hoang Linh (former official of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia) - 30 months in prison.

Dang Minh Phuong (former accountant of the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia) - 18 months in prison.

In the group charged with "Bribery brokering," the first-instance verdict sentenced the following individuals:

Nguyen Anh Tuan (former Deputy Director of Hanoi City Police Department) - 5 years in prison.

Tran Quoc Tuan (Director of Vietnam Trade and Tourism Promotion Joint Stock Company) - 3 years in prison.

Bui Huy Hoang (former specialist of the Infectious Disease Control Department under the Preventive Medicine Administration, Ministry of Health) - 30 months in prison.

Pham Thi Kim Ngan (an officer of the Administrative Department, Inspector Magazine under the Government Inspectorate) - 15 months in prison.

In this case, the court sentenced the defendant Hoang Van Hung (former police officer) to life imprisonment for the crime of “Fraudulent appropriation of property."

The court also sentenced the defendant Tran Minh Tuan (Director of Thai Hoa Construction Joint Stock Company) to 18 years in prison for the crimes of "Fraudulent appropriation of property" and "Giving bribes."