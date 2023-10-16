SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

“Cross-border friendship” concert treasures Southeast Asian traditional music

A concert themed “Cross-border friendship” featuring the ASEAN traditional ensemble, C ASEAN Consonant, was organized at the Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi on October 15.
C ASEAN Consonant stages a music show in Hanoi. (Photo: toquoc.vn)

The music performance attracted 10 artists from 10 member countries in Southeast Asia bringing exceptional music experiences to audiences.

C ASEAN Consonant chose the capital city of Hanoi as a destination this year affirming that Hanoi is a gateway to the world. ASEAN music bands are bridges for people-to-people connection, Director of the Vietnam National Academy of Music Le Anh Tuan said.

C ASEAN Consonant is a traditional music ensemble composed of ten members from each of the ten ASEAN nations. It is a collaborative project providing a platform where young musicians gather to share, exchange, and preserve the traditional music of the Southeast Asian region.

The collaborative project has been brought to life as a series of concerts since its foundation, including the debut concert in 2015. The performances primarily depict the spirit of the ASEAN Community through traditional music, creating a strong bond between the ASEAN countries.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh

