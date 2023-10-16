“Cross-border friendship” concert treasures Southeast Asian traditional music

A concert themed “Cross-border friendship” featuring the ASEAN traditional ensemble, C ASEAN Consonant, was organized at the Vietnam National Academy of Music in Hanoi on October 15.

The music performance attracted 10 artists from 10 member countries in Southeast Asia bringing exceptional music experiences to audiences.

C ASEAN Consonant chose the capital city of Hanoi as a destination this year affirming that Hanoi is a gateway to the world. ASEAN music bands are bridges for people-to-people connection, Director of the Vietnam National Academy of Music Le Anh Tuan said.

C ASEAN Consonant is a traditional music ensemble composed of ten members from each of the ten ASEAN nations. It is a collaborative project providing a platform where young musicians gather to share, exchange, and preserve the traditional music of the Southeast Asian region.

The collaborative project has been brought to life as a series of concerts since its foundation, including the debut concert in 2015. The performances primarily depict the spirit of the ASEAN Community through traditional music, creating a strong bond between the ASEAN countries.