Cooperation between HCMC, China achieve positive results

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai received the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam, He Wei on November 19.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai (R) receives the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam, He Wei on November 19. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the city Phan Van Mai congratulated Mr. He Wei on his appointment as the Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam and emphasized that HCMC always treasures the friendly cooperative relationship between Vietnam and China. In addition, the southern economic hub is one of the leading localities in the country in promoting people-to-people diplomacy between the two nations. In recent times, the cooperation between the city's departments and China has effectively achieved goals.

He agreed with the Chinese Ambassador's opinion that the two countries are entering a new phase of opportunities to further promote the relationship between the two Parties and the two States. He affirmed that HCMC will enhance cooperation with Chinese localities.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai (R) offers a gift to Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam, He Wei. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding the potential for cooperation between the two sides, Mr. Phan Van Mai emphasized that the two countries need to continue strengthening local cooperation and delegation exchanges, sharing experiences with local governments to create conditions for promoting specific cooperation programs.

In the fields of investment, trade, and tourism, he hoped that Chinese businesses would increase their investments in HCMC and localities in the southern regions of Vietnam, particularly in areas such as technology, high-tech applications, services, trade, healthcare, and education.

HCMC also hoped that China would be interested in investing in the city's infrastructure development, such as rail, road, logistics, connectivity in port and air transport networks.

Delegates of the two sides at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. He Wei highly appreciated HCMC’s development and expressed his joy at the growing friendship between the two countries that is believed to be further deepened in the coming time.

The two countries share a strong relationship and have similar development goals and mechanisms. Building on the cooperation between the two Parties, the two sides can take deeper theoretical exchanges on the development of the path to socialism.

China can cooperate with HCMC and share its experiences in various fields of mutual interest, including urban railway system development.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh