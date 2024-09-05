Chairman Mai attends opening ceremony for new school year in Binh Tan District

As of September 5, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai attended the inauguration and opening ceremony for the 2024-2025 academic year at Binh Tri Dong B Secondary School, Binh Tri Dong B Ward, Binh Tan District.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai attends the opening ceremony for the 2024-2025 academic year and the inauguration ceremony of Binh Tri Dong B Secondary School in Binh Tan District. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Additionally, the ceremony was attended by Secretary of Binh Tan District Party Committee Huynh Khac Diep, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training Le Hoai Nam and Chairman of the Binh Tan District People's Committee Nguyen Minh Nhat.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (L) presents flowers to congratulate teachers and pupils of Binh Tri Dong B Secondary School on the occasion of start of the new school year. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

At the ceremony, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai extended his greetings and congratulations to teachers and pupils of the newly inaugurated secondary school on the occasion of the start of the new school year.

Chairman Phan Van Mai along with the Secretary of the Binh Tan District Party Committee tour the classroom space. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Besides, Chairman Phan Van Mai praised the district's efforts in completing the construction project and other schools serving for the 2024-2025 academic year.

These efforts contribute to the city's target of achieving 300 classrooms per 10,000 residents aged 3-18.

On this occasion, Chairman Phan Van Mai requested Binh Tan District to continue to invest in infrastructure and teacher training to meet the educational needs in the area.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Tan District Nguyen Minh Nhat indicated that the district has completed and put seven new schools with 204 classrooms, including five primary schools, one secondary school and one preschool into exploitation for the 2024-2025 school year.

These schools cover 7.97 hectares of land with a total investment of VND1,212 billion (US$48.7 million).

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate Binh Tri Dong B Secondary School. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

Among them, the Binh Tri Dong B Secondary School construction project has a total investment of over VND276 billion (US$11 million), consisting of one ground floor and three upper floors, with 36 classrooms and functional rooms to serve 1,260 pupils.

Chairman of People's Committee of Binh Tan District expected that the seven new schools would provide adequate classroom facilities for pupils in Binh Tan District.

By the end of the 2023-2024 school year, 69 schools across the district have achieved the certificate of education quality standard, including 18 public schools that achieved national standards and two schools recognized by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City as high-quality educational institutions according to the advanced international integration school model.

Some photos are captured at the inauguration and opening ceremony for the 2024-2025 academic year at Binh Tri Dong B Secondary School this morning.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong