Ceiling price of air tickets proposed to surge

The Ministry of Transport is receiving opinions on adjusting articles on Circular No.17/2019 regarding the price range for passenger transportation services on domestic routes.

Of which, the airline tickets in some routes are proposed to increase over the current price tag.

Pursuant to the new draft circular, the transportation service price for route distances under 50 kilometers will remain unchanged over the Circular No.17.

Of which, the ticket prices on flight routes for socio-economy development shall peak at VND1.6 million (US$68.2) per ticket per way. On other flight routes under 500 kilometers, the price will be VND1.7 million (US$72.5) per ticket per way in maximum.

Besides, air freight for routes from 500 kilometers to under 850 kilometers is proposed to be at its peak of VND2.25 million (US$96) per ticket per way, increasing VND50,000 (US$2.1) over the current price.

Meanwhile, air freight for routes from 850 kilometers to under 1000 kilometers is proposed to peak at VND2.89 million (US$123) per ticket per way, increasing VND100,000 (US$4.3) over the current price.

As for air freight for routes from 1000 kilometers to under 1,280 kilometers, the service is set to reach VND3.4 million (US$145) in maximum, surging more than VND200,000 (US$8.5) over the currently applied benchmark.

On the other hand, the air freight for routes from 1280 kilometers is proposed to be at its peak at VND4 million (US$171) per ticket per way, increasing VND250,000 (US$10.7) over the current price.