Body of last victim in Bell 505 helicopter crash found

The rescue forces this morning found the last victim in Bell 505 helicopter crash.

Up to now, the total number of five victims on the Bell 505 helicopter has been found and the helicopter wreckage has also been recovered and its monitoring system has been found serving for investigation.

According to the functional forces, the helicopter showed signs of a trapping incident during the viewing tour in Ha Long Bay above and the pilot unsuccessfully operated it to safe areas.

All of the helicopter wreckages have been moved to Tuan Chau Island, Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province serving for the investigation process performed by the Ministry of National Defense.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper informed that the Bell-505 helicopter No.VN-8650 of Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company under the Vietnam Helicopter Corporation, the 18th Army Corps got into an accident at about 5:06 p.m. on April 5 in the sea area of Gia Luan commune, Cat Hai District of Hai Phong City while carrying four Vietnamese tourists on a sightseeing tour of Ha Long Bay.

At that time, there were five people on board, including Colonel – pilot Chu Quang Minh born in 1964 and four tourists from Da Nang City comprising Mr. Ho Ta Luc, born in 1964, Ms. Nguyen Thi Hoi, born in 1963, Ms. Ho Thi Oanh, born in 1962 and Ms. Pham Thi Be, born in 1958.

After losing contact, the functional forces have implemented the searching and recuse works. On April 6, many forces of the Military, Police, Border Guards, and Traffic Police and so on urgently involve in searching and rescuing the helicopter.

The Vietnamese Navy Army has mobilized 115 astute soldiers from different brigades along with nearly 20 means of vehicles equipped with ships, boats, diving machines, air compressors, personal hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers and so on.

Particularly, the 126th Naval Commando Brigade assigned two diving teams including 15 members to seek the victims.

At the current times, around 600 people and over 30 means of vehicles of all kinds are involved in searching and rescuing works.

Besides, Hai Phong City has directed Cat Hai District and other military units of the city to urgently participate in searching and rescuing at the site. The Coast Guard Region 1 Command has also mobilized the vessel CSB 4003 under flotilla 112 and canoe CSB 720 under flotilla under Naval Squadron No.11 who were performing their missions in Got Port, Hai Phong City and Hon Net Island, Quang Ninh province to collaborate with the Vietnam Maritime search and Rescue Coordination Center region 1, Quang Ninh Province, Hai Phong City, Military Zone 3 and other relevant units along with vessels, tourism boats in the area of helicopter crash to involve in searching for victims.

The functional forces are investigating and clarifying the main reason causing the accident.