Binh Phuoc’s cashew nuts recognized 5-star OCOP product

“Salted roasted cashew nuts”, “Plain cashew nuts” and “White cashew nuts” have become the first to be recognized as 5-star OCOP (one commune one product) products at the national level of Binh Phuoc.

These products are of Ha My Joint Stock Company in Tan Lap commune of Dong Phu district.

Binh Phuoc boasts more than 50% of the country’s total area and output. The cashew tree of Binh Phuoc has been protected by the National Office of Intellectual Property (Ministry of Science and Technology) for geographical indications throughout the territory of Vietnam.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the province is growing cashew on nearly 152,000 hectares, with a total output of 170,000 tons.

Currently, there are over 1,400 cashew processing and business facilities in Binh Phuoc. The sector earns more than VND33 trillion (US$1.4 billion) each year.