AI technology impossible to replace journalist role

It is quite common these days to discuss which jobs will be replaced by AI tools. Advanced as it might be, this technology can never completely fulfill the role of a professional journalist.

Obviously, simple tasks such as turning a press release into an article are within the range of AI applications like ChatGPT, with advantages of being time and cost saving. However, Director Do Hung of the Center for Digital Content Development and Production (Thanh Nien Newspaper) stressed that it is impossible to replace the role of a journalist with any AI technology, no matter how advanced it is.

He explained that AI can produce articles from available information and data quickly; yet journalism tasks of in-depth investigation, information assessment and systemization in a pool of valid and fake news cannot be performed by even an amateur content creator, let alone an AI app. The content quality is the strength of a journalist.

That being said, a professional multi-media journalist needs to master different methods and technologies to report a story and then to post that story onto various platforms. These people must equip themselves with deep understanding of the public’s habits on each specific platform as well as the operation there.

Journalist Tran Toan from SGGP Newspaper said that no matter how the methods of journalism change or the technologies develop, the press, and the Party newspaper in particular, can never betray their duties and nature. As digital content becomes increasingly popular now thanks to its high speed and approaching channels, the Party newspaper should be a ‘gatekeeper’ to filter and post only precise, reliable information to the community to satisfy their thirst for the truth. The quicker social network posts are released, the more justice the press must be.

A large investment in state-of-the-art technologies is logical, yet content must always be the top priority of the Party newspaper. Journalists working for this newspaper type must be clearly aware of their glorious but arduous mission to provide accurate, reliable information.

Journalist Vu Binh Minh from Tuoi Tre Newspaper shared that digital transformation skills such as technology use, supervision, and control as well as essential soft skills of resilience, pressure coping, flexibility, and critical thinking have been the focus in the list of 10 critical skills until 2025, published by the World Economic Forum. These skills are the foundation to boost the quality and performance of each employee, which will in turn contribute to the general growth of the whole newspaper.

He hoped that press agencies should introduce suitable mechanisms for young journalists to train themselves for development. This systematic investment in human resources will help to establish the true values and competitiveness for each newspaper.