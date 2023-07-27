Activities paying tribute to war invalids, martyrs take place in Can Tho City

Incense-offering ceremonies, visits and art programs were organized in Can Tho City to mark the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27).

This morning, Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee along with a delegation of Can Tho City leaders and officers arrived at Ninh Kieu Wharf (Ninh Kieu Park) to offer incense on President Ho Chi Minh's monument; and visited the Martyrs Cemetery in Can Tho City.

On the morning of July 27, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat paid visits and presented gifts to Vietnamese heroic mother Luu Thi Duc in Ba Lang Ward, Cai Rang District) and the family of wounded soldier Chau Binh Khuong in Tan An Ward, Ninh Kieu District, Can Tho City.

Previously, last night, an incense-offering ceremony and an art program paying tribute to war invalids and martyrs took place at Martyrs Cemetery in Can Tho City.

Speaking at the incense-offering ceremony, Standing Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Duong Tan Hien shared that the authorities and sectors at all levels in Can Tho City have always taken care of wounded soldiers, families of martyrs and people with meritorious services to the revolution via visits and meaningful activities of giving gifts and savings book, building houses for charity, taking care of the Vietnamese heroic mothers, performing medical examination and distribution of pharmaceutical products for free for policy families.