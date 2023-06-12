26 subjects arrested in Dak Lak police headquarters attack

The police have arrested 26 subjects, and rescued two hostages in the gun attack at two police headquarters in Cu Kuin District, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on June 11.

The third of the three hostages managed to run away by him/herself, said the Ministry of Public Security’s spokesman Lieut. Gen To An Xo on June 12.

The attack on the police headquarters in Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes by an unidentified group of people occurred in the early hours of Sunday that killed a number of police officers, cadres of communes, and one civilian and wounded some individuals.

The Ministry of Public Security immediately delegated competent forces to coordinate with the police of Dak Lak Province to arrest attackers on the same day.

On the evening of June 11, Minister of Public Security, Lieut. Gen To Lam signed a decision to issue an honorary and posthumous promotion to four police officers who died in the attack in the line of duty.

Under the decision, Captain Hoang Trung, 42, of the police station in Ea Ktur Commune was posthumously promoted to Major.

Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Dang Nhan, 29, of the police station in Ea Ktur Commune was awarded a posthumous honorary promotion to Captain.

Captain Tran Quoc Thang, 34, of the police station in Ea Tieu Commune was presented with a posthumous promotion to Major.

Senior Lieutenant Ha Tuan Anh, 32, of the police station in Ea Tieu Commune was posthumously promoted to Captain.

In addition, families of these soldiers received cash support worth VND100 million (US$4,300) each.

Relatives of Senior Lieutenant Dam Dinh Bo, 30, and Captain Le Kien Cuong, 35, of the police headquarters in Ea Ktur Commune who die in the shooting attack while on active duty were handed over a cash assistance worth VND50 million (US$2,100) each.

The Ministry of Public Security asked the people of Cu Kuin District and neighboring areas to stay calm and comply with the requirements of the local authorities and functional forces, and immediately provide information related to the attack to the nearest police agencies.