15 winners honoured at Vietnam Digital Content Creation Award 2023

At the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)

VCA 2023, the first of its kind in Vietnam, was co-hosted by the Vietnam Digital Content Association (VDCA) and the Vietnam Digital Content Creation Alliance (DCCA).



Over the course of three months since its launch, the awards received 256 entries across seven categories.



In the best educational digital content category, VinUni University library secured a prize for their work titled “Bao tang Sieu thuc di san Viet Nam” (The Supra-real Museum of Vietnam's Heritage) while the Mam Xanh team received accolades for their e-book for children titled “Biet doi sieu nhan nang luong” (Energy Superhero Team).



The best short film category saw Pham Quoc Dung earning the prize for his creation titled “Nhung nguoi bao ve cuoi cung” (The Last Protectors of Vietnam). Additionally, Nam Phuong Vietnam Co., Ltd and Catsy Co., Ltd were distinguished in the best advertising film category for their respective films "Barona" and "Hanh trinh khong dung lai" (Unstoppable Journey).



In the category of best animated films, "Doi lan su nhi nho" (Funny Lion Team) by Alpha Studio Vietnam Co., Ltd and "Ice Creams and Furious" by WOLFOO World Entertainment and Communication Co., Ltd were recognised as exemplary works.



VCA 2023 aims to honour individuals and organisations that have made noteworthy contributions to culturally and educationally valuable digital content, spreading positive values to the community. It is also meant to propel the development of the Vietnamese digital content, film and cultural industries, while spreading "Make in Vietnam" digital content products to the global community.

VNA